Constitution shouldn’t be amended simply because years have passed – IEA

Audio By Carbonatix
The Institute of Economic Affairs (IEA) has cautioned against amending Ghana’s Constitution merely because a certain number of years have elapsed.
The Institute said that while there are merits to the arguments on both sides of the constitutional review debate, there should be a continuous assessment of how the Constitution is functioning.
According to the IEA representative, such continuous examination does not necessarily mean that amendments must be made at fixed intervals.
“We should continuously examine how the Constitution is functioning. But that does not mean the Constitution must be amended simply because a particular number of years have passed. Constitutional maintenance should be continuous, even if constitutional amendments are occasional."
The comments come amid ongoing discussions over the process of reviewing Ghana’s 1992 Constitution and proposals for reforms to address identified gaps in the country’s governance framework.
The IEA maintained that the focus should be on ensuring that the Constitution continues to function effectively, rather than treating the passage of time as an automatic basis for amendment.
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