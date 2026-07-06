Court adjourns GH¢30m EXIM Bank fraud case involving Chairman Wontumi over plea bargain talks

Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi

An Accra High Court has adjourned proceedings in the alleged GH¢30 million EXIM Bank fraud case involving Ashanti Regional New Patriotic Party Chairman Bernard Antwi-Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, to July 27, 2026, to allow ongoing plea bargain negotiations to continue.

The case was called on Monday, July 6, after the court had earlier directed the Attorney-General’s Office and lawyers for Chairman Wontumi to return and brief the court on the progress of discussions.

However, prosecutors told the court that negotiations are still at a preliminary stage and have not yet been concluded.

Senior State Attorney Joshua Sackey, who led the prosecution, informed the court that discussions between the parties were ongoing and requested more time to allow the process to continue.

JoyNews court correspondent Fatawu Ayaga reported that the presiding judge, Justice Halima Abdul-Alawa, sought confirmation from Wontumi’s lawyer, Andy Appiah-Kubi, on the prosecution’s request for an adjournment. Counsel confirmed that discussions were still underway, after which the court adjourned the matter to July 27 for an update on the progress of the plea negotiations.

The development follows an earlier court directive giving the Attorney-General’s Office and the defence two weeks to engage in negotiations over a possible plea bargain.

Chairman Wontumi, through his company Wontumi Farms Limited, is accused of fraudulently obtaining more than GH¢14.3 million from the Ghana Export-Import Bank between 2018 and 2022 using allegedly false documents, including claims that the company had secured a 100,000-acre parcel of land for a proposed agricultural project.

Prosecutors also allege that forged receipts were used to support an additional GH¢4 million facility and that portions of the funds were diverted into personal use and unrelated business investments. The total financial loss alleged across all charges exceeds GH¢30 million.

The Attorney-General’s Office has told the court that Wontumi initiated steps toward a plea bargain under Section 162C of the Criminal and Other Offences (Procedure) (Amendment) Act, 2022 (Act 1079), following a request by his lawyer, Andy Appiah-Kubi.

Wontumi has pleaded not guilty to four charges — defrauding by false pretences, uttering forged documents, money laundering, and intentionally causing financial loss to a public body.

He is standing trial alongside Thomas Antwi-Boasiako, who is currently at large and being sought by investigators, as well as Wontumi Farms Limited.

When the case resumes on July 27, both the prosecution and the defence are expected to update the court on whether a plea agreement is close to being reached or whether the trial will proceed.

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