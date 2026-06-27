Croatia vs Ghana: Semenyo insists team is focused on finishing off right

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Antoine Semenyo says the Black Stars have shut out the noise from “a lot of pundits” who “wrote us off” and are now “ready, excited and good to go” for Saturday’s World Cup showdown with Croatia.
Speaking ahead of the Group L finale at Lincoln Financial Field, Semenyo said the squad’s mood is high after Tuesday’s 0-0 draw with England left Ghana joint top of the group on four points.
“Everyone’s ready. Everyone was very happy with the result against England,” Semenyo said.
“And we know how important this next game is. We want to make sure we finish off right, get into the next round and continue preparing, fighting as a team.”
“It’s going to be a tough game tomorrow. But everyone’s ready, everyone’s excited and good to go.”
The Manchester City forward said Ghana have used external doubt as fuel.
“Yeah, I mean, a lot of pundits wrote us off. And that’s just opinion at the end of the day,” he said. “We know what we can do as a team.”
Semenyo credited Carlos Queiroz for transforming the side since his arrival. “The manager’s obviously come in, brought in his philosophy. And it’s worked out perfectly for us,” he said. “We’re a lot more defensively solid, for sure.”
“And we can definitely create chances. So, yeah, it’s been great so far.”
Ghana need a win against Croatia on Saturday at 5 p.m. to guarantee qualification for the Round of 32.
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