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CXP Ghana and KPMG launch 2026 Ghana Customer Experience Excellence Awards

Source: CXP Ghana  
  11 June 2026 5:33am
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Customer Experience Professionals Ghana (CXP Ghana), in partnership with KPMG Ghana, has officially launched the 2026 Ghana Customer Experience Excellence (CXX) Awards.

Following the success of the maiden edition in 2025, this year’s awards promise to be bigger, better, and more impactful as the platform continues to recognise individuals and organisations driving excellence in customer experience across Ghana.

The Ghana CXX Awards was established to celebrate innovation, leadership, customer-centricity, and outstanding service delivery across industries while promoting the growth and recognition of Customer Experience as a profession in Ghana.

Nominations Submission Timeline

Nominations officially open on Monday, 08 June 2026, and close on Monday, 31 August 2026. Visit  www.cxpghana.com  to self-nominate or nominate others.

Individuals and organisations are encouraged to submit entries or nominate those whose work is redefining customer experience across Ghana.

Award Categories

The awards will highlight outstanding contributions in the following areas:

  • Lifetime Achievement Award – Honouring a visionary whose long-term work has advanced the profession
  • CX Rising Star of the Year – Recognising promising early-career professionals shaping the future of CX
  • Contact Centre Leader of the Year – For leadership and impact at the customer-facing frontline
  • CX Practitioner of the Year – Sector-specific awards in Banking, Telecoms, Insurance, Public Sector, Health, and Hospitality

Judging Criteria

All entries will be assessed by an independent panel of experienced professionals, applying transparent, standards-based evaluation.

Submissions will be supported by evidence, including data, case studies, testimonials, and impact.

KPMG Ghana will continue to provide independent quality assurance over the evaluation process to ensure transparency, credibility, and integrity.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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