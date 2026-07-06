Cyber Security Authority warns of online investment scams as victims lose GH¢3.4m in six months

The Cyber Security Authority (CSA) has warned Ghanaians to be on high alert following a sharp rise in fraudulent online investment schemes that have cost victims more than GH¢3.4 million in the first half of 2026.

In a public advisory issued on Monday, July 6, the Authority disclosed that it recorded 352 cases of online investment fraud between January and June this year, with victims collectively losing GH¢3,429,447.

According to the CSA, fraudsters are increasingly using social media platforms to promote fake investment opportunities while directing victims to make payments through mobile money platforms.

“In their bid to appear credible, threat actors falsely present their schemes as subsidiaries of established foreign companies,” the Authority said.

The CSA identified "Darazz", a legitimate e-commerce company headquartered in Pakistan, as one of the brands whose name has been fraudulently adopted by scammers to deceive unsuspecting investors.

It also listed other aliases currently being used by the fraudsters, including Daily Trade, Ghstore, KUKA, and Edollar.

The Authority explained that the scammers typically run targeted advertisements on social media, inviting people to invest in purported cryptocurrency mining operations or online business activities with promises of exceptionally high returns.

However, victims reportedly receive neither the promised profits nor refunds of their initial investments after making payments.

“The threat actors frequently rebrand themselves to evade detection by law enforcement agencies, local regulators and users,” the CSA warned.

The Authority has therefore advised the public to exercise caution when approached with online investment opportunities, particularly those promising unusually high or guaranteed returns.

It also urged Ghanaians to avoid joining unsolicited WhatsApp investment groups or responding to messages claiming to represent reputable organisations without first verifying their authenticity.

The CSA encouraged prospective investors to confirm the legitimacy of any investment opportunity through official channels and recognised regulatory bodies before committing funds.

The Authority further appealed to the public to report suspicious investment schemes and cyber-related incidents to aid ongoing investigations.

Members of the public can report incidents through the CSA's 24-hour Cybersecurity and Cybercrime Incident Reporting Centre by calling or texting 292, sending a WhatsApp message to 0501603111, or emailing report@csa.gov.gh.

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