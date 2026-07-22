‘Dangerous and baseless’ – Stephen Amoah slams Global InfoAnalytics MPs performance poll

Member of Parliament for Nhyiaeso, Dr Stephen Amoah, has hit back at a parliamentary performance poll by Global InfoAnalytics, describing its findings as "dangerous" and lacking any credible basis.

The poll, conducted by the research firm headed by Mussa Dankwa, ranked Dr Amoah among Members of Parliament considered to be performing poorly.

However, addressing journalists in Parliament, the Nhyiaeso MP rejected the assessment, questioning the methodology used to evaluate MPs' performance.

"What was the main or core functions of MPs that Dankwah Musa dwelt on? Then in my conversation with him said that 'expectations of the constituency' and he sent me a diagram including currency, stabilization, roads and all those things. I'm like wow, is that the functions of the MP? If currency stabilization is not good, is it the MP? If the roads are not good, is it the MP? I think we are doing this nation a great disservice, and it's bad that people like us that we've done so much well. I can't remember some of them."

He argued that the poll presents the public with a distorted picture of the work carried out by legislators.

"Go and check in my own constituency... As I'm talking to you now, I'm putting up a library for a whole community, my own pocket money. There are so many things I'm doing in my constituency. In fact, I shouldn't have said this but I will say it. Even core NPP activists, agents and coordinators working, because they have dedicated a greater part of their time serving the party, I have a health fund for them, my own pocket money."

Dr Amoah maintained that the survey fundamentally mischaracterises the role of Members of Parliament by reducing their work to metrics that, in his view, fail to capture the full scope of their responsibilities both within and outside the legislative chamber.

"This is very, very demotivating. This is very dangerous because I think, I believe in myself that with my performance within six years and with the opportunity I had, what I've done, I don't think you can get more than 10 MPs to do what I've done. And I'm not comparing myself to my MPs, but I'm talking about top performers," he said.

He further argued that his legislative record, constituency engagements, and contributions beyond Parliament demonstrate that he cannot fairly be classified as a non-performing MP.

The survey

The new performance survey by Global Info Analytics ranked MPs across 83 constituencies, with Nsawam/Adoagyiri legislator Frank Annoh-Dompreh emerging as the highest-rated and the MP for Asene-Manso-Akroso, George Kwame Aboagye, recording the lowest approval score.

The June 2026 survey assessed constituents' perceptions of their MPs' performance, revealing significant variations in public approval across the country.

According to the polling firm, the Nsawam/Adoagyiri MP secured a 98% "Excellent/Very Good/Good" rating, while only 2% of respondents described the MP's performance as "Poor/Very Poor."

At the other end of the rankings, the Asene/Manso/Akroso MP received a 9% positive rating, with 87% of respondents assessing the MP's performance as "Poor/Very Poor."

Other MPs who recorded strong approval ratings included those representing Tolon and Tain, each polling 94%. The MP for Navrongo Central followed with a 93% approval rating, while Offinso North recorded 91%.

The MPs for Kpando and Tano North also featured among the top performers, each receiving an 88% approval rating.

Among the lowest-rated MPs after Asene/Manso/Akroso were Takoradi, which recorded a 13% approval rating, Bosomtwe (15%), Achiase (16%) and Bole-Bamboi (21%).

The survey also showed that some constituencies recorded relatively high proportions of respondents with no opinion on their MPs' performance. Bosomtwe recorded 18% "No opinion" responses, while Asuogyaman registered 15%, suggesting that some constituents remain undecided or less engaged in assessing their representatives.

Global Info Analytics said the survey forms part of its ongoing efforts to track public perceptions of parliamentary performance across the country.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.