Danish Children Fund, SDA School promote hygiene education among Accra pupils

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The Danish Children Fund, in partnership with the Hansen Road Seventh-day Adventist (SDA) School, has held a Personal Hygiene Week Celebration aimed at promoting healthy living and preventing disease among schoolchildren in Accra.
The event brought together students from Hansen Road SDA School and several invited institutions, including Wesley JHS, Derby Avenue R/C JHS, Akotolante JHS and Ga Mashie School. The programme focused on personal hygiene, environmental cleanliness and menstrual health management. Participants were also given sanitary items, sanitizers, books and other learning materials to reinforce the lessons delivered.
Speaking at the event, the Local Manager of the SDA Church at Hansen Road, Pastor Samuel Emmanuel Thompson, said the initiative was driven by concerns over preventable diseases affecting children due to poor hygiene practices.
He stressed that the programme was designed to equip pupils with practical knowledge to improve their daily habits and become hygiene ambassadors in their communities.
“Many people are losing their lives to diseases that can easily be prevented through good hygiene practices. Personal hygiene is not something complicated or expensive; it is a way of life,” he said. “When children learn how to care for their bodies, maintain clean surroundings, wash their hands regularly and practice proper hygiene habits, they protect themselves and others from disease.”
He added that educating children early would help build a healthier society, noting that personal hygiene plays a key role in preventing infections and other health complications.
The Headmaster of Hansen Road SDA School, Henry Quaye, described the programme as a critical intervention, especially for pupils coming from communities where sanitation challenges remain a concern. He said the school would continue to reinforce the lessons by involving parents and encouraging pupils to share what they have learned at home.
“This programme is about creating a ripple effect that extends far beyond the classroom,” he said. “We expect every child who participated today to become an ambassador of personal hygiene in their home, among their peers and within the wider community.”
He also called for stronger support from government and development partners to help private schools improve hygiene education, particularly menstrual health awareness and access to essential hygiene materials.
A Senior Nursing Officer at Princess Marie Louise Children’s Hospital, Josepha Adotey, who led a session on menstrual health, encouraged adolescent girls to treat menstruation as a natural stage of development and not a source of stigma.
“Menstruation is a normal part of every woman’s life and should never be a cause for shame,” she said. “Girls must feel comfortable seeking guidance from parents, teachers or trusted adults when they experience their first period.”
She advised girls to use approved sanitary products and maintain proper hygiene practices, including handwashing before and after changing sanitary pads, to reduce the risk of infections and promote reproductive health.
The Personal Hygiene Week Celebration forms part of ongoing efforts by the Danish Children Fund and Hansen Road SDA School to strengthen hygiene awareness among pupils and promote lifelong habits that support health, dignity and academic success.
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