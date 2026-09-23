Debt financing, expenditure are key risks to liquidity, exchange rate – BoG

Audio By Carbonatix
The Bank of Ghana has identified developments in government spending and debt financing as key fiscal risks that could affect liquidity and the exchange rate.
The Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr Johnson Asiama, said the Monetary Policy Committee will closely assess how fiscal developments for the remainder of 2026 interact with monetary policy.
Speaking at the opening of the 132nd MPC meeting, Dr Asiama said an increase in government spending could lead to a higher share of short-term domestic debt.
He explained that this could have implications for liquidity conditions in the economy.
"If spending is to rise, the share of short-term domestic debt could also rise,” he said.
The Governor also noted that the completion of Ghana’s external debt restructuring could raise debt-service obligations, with potential implications for liquidity and the exchange rate.
"Completion of the external debt restructuring could raise debt service obligations, each of which would have implications for liquidity and the exchange rate,” he added.
Dr Asiama said the interaction between fiscal developments and monetary policy is one of the three key issues that will shape the MPC’s deliberations at its latest meeting.
The other issues are the recent rise in inflation and pressures on Ghana’s external position, including declining reserves and the slowdown in gold shipments.
The MPC is also considering whether the current 14% policy rate remains an appropriate anchor for inflation expectations amid these developments.
Latest Stories
-
PBL welcomes new UCC Vice Chancellor, strengthening lasting partnership
4 minutes
-
Global pressures weigh on cedi as US dollar strengthens – BoG
5 minutes
-
BoG flags external-sector pressures ahead of MPC decision
13 minutes
-
EducationUSA urges students to look beyond academic scholarships
19 minutes
-
White House to roll out the red carpet for historic Xi Jinping visit
25 minutes
-
Reports of violence against women in Gaza surge, UN agency finds
26 minutes
-
Banks should mobilise $10bn for medium and large-scale farming – Kojo Akoto Boateng
27 minutes
-
Trump administration accuses banned media outlets of ‘falsehoods’ ahead of court hearing
48 minutes
-
US and Iran hold first talks since June after Trump’s ‘annihilation’ threat at UN
49 minutes
-
More than 170,000 respiratory cases recorded in haze-choked Indonesia
54 minutes
-
UK to review Chagos Islands deal over lack of US support, Streeting tells BBC
59 minutes
-
BoG weighs on rising inflation risks as inflation climbs to 5%
1 hour
-
AFCON 2027Q: Kurt Okraku backs ‘good enough’ Black Stars to fight for Ghana
1 hour
-
Debt financing, expenditure are key risks to liquidity, exchange rate – BoG
1 hour
-
BoG warns of pressure on reserves as GoldBod pauses exports
1 hour