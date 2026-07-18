Dennis Aboagye’s airport arrest, GH¢50m bail unreasonable – Baffour Awuah

Audio By Carbonatix
Nana Agyei Baffour Awuah, Vice Chair of Parliament’s Subsidiary Legislation Committee, has criticised the arrest of Dennis Miracles Aboagye by the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO), describing the manner in which it was carried out and the subsequent bail conditions as unreasonable.
He argued that while investigations into alleged wrongdoing are necessary, state institutions must ensure that their actions are proportionate and consistent with principles of fairness and due process.
Speaking on JoyNews’ *Newsfile* programme on Saturday, July 18, Mr Baffour Awuah said the circumstances surrounding Mr Aboagye’s arrest at the airport and the GH¢50 million bail bond raised serious concerns.
“The arrest of Dennis at the airport was very unnecessary and if you also consider the chronology of events, the GH¢50 million bail bond was also completely unreasonable,” he said.
Mr Baffour Awuah stressed that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) is not opposed to accountability or investigations by state agencies, but its concern is with the manner in which some of its members are treated after arrests.
“We have not complained of the arrests. Our complaints have been the way and manner in which our people are treated following the arrests. The NPP is not against accountability in any shape or form,” he stated.
Mr Aboagye, the NPP Director of Communications for the 2024 campaign team of former Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, was arrested by EOCO in connection with investigations into alleged financial and procurement-related irregularities involving about GH¢55 million at the Inter-Ministerial Coordinating Committee on Decentralisation (IMCCoD).
He has since been released and has maintained that the experience has strengthened his resolve to continue contributing to the party’s communications efforts.
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