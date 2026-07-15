Dennis Miracles Aboagye breaks silence after EOCO release, says EOCO never questioned him over alleged GH¢55m

Dennis Miracles Aboagye, the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) Campaign Director of Communications for the 2024 Bawumia campaign team, has broken his silence following his release from the custody of the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO), denying reports that investigators questioned him over an alleged GH¢55 million matter.

EOCO arrested him in connection with investigations into the alleged misappropriation of about GH¢55 million at the Inter-Ministerial Coordinating Committee on Decentralisation (IMCCoD) Secretariat. The arrest, according to EOCO, followed months of investigations into alleged financial and procurement-related irregularities at the Secretariat and also involves the former Accountant of IMCCoD, Gerald Appiah, who is under investigation over the same matter.

A statement issued by EOCO dated July 13 said the investigations stemmed from a petition submitted by the current Executive Secretary of IMCCoD requesting further investigations into a forensic audit covering the period between August 1, 2022, and February 2, 2025.

It said the investigations, which commenced last year after an initial forensic audit, centred on the suspected misappropriation, misapplication, diversion and theft of public funds amounting to about GH¢55 million.

EOCO said Mr Aboagye, Mr Appiah and other persons were being investigated for conspiracy to steal, stealing, using public office for profit, causing financial loss to the state, dissipation of public funds, defrauding by false pretences, money laundering and other suspected offences.

In a Facebook post, Mr Aboagye insisted no such issue was raised during his interactions with EOCO and rejected claims circulating in the public domain.

"FOR THE RECORDS: THERE WAS NO Discussion OF ANY GH¢55million cedis with me by EOCO. None!!!" he wrote.

Mr Aboagye, who was detained by EOCO, described the experience as an unsuccessful attempt to intimidate him, saying it had instead strengthened his resolve.

"If the intention was to break me, it has failed. If the intention was to scare me, it has failed spectacularly," he stated.

The NPP communicator said he was encouraged by the support he received from party members during his detention, revealing that news of demonstrations by supporters reached him while he was in custody.

"You did not just defend Dennis Miracles Aboagye; you defended the principle that no voice can be intimidated into silence," he said.

He expressed appreciation to his legal team, the leadership of the NPP and supporters for standing by him throughout the period of his detention.

Mr Aboagye also reaffirmed his intention to contest for the position of National Communications Director of the party, saying the incident would not deter him from pursuing the role.

"Fuel has only been added to fire," he wrote.

He added: "I will lead New Patriotic Party's Communications Directorate to command the narrative, and no cell, no false story, no intimidation will change that."

Mr Aboagye's comments come days after his arrest by EOCO, which occurred shortly after he publicly declared his intention to seek the position of National Communications Director within the NPP.

Before his detention, he had also spoken publicly about the party's strategy ahead of the 2028 general election, saying the NPP was preparing a campaign that would "shock" the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC).

He concluded his statement with the party's slogan, "Built to Lead. Ready to Win," alongside the hashtag #CommandTheNarrative, urging supporters to move forward "stronger, louder, together."

EOCO is yet to publicly respond to Mr Aboagye's latest claims or provide further details on the circumstances surrounding his detention.

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