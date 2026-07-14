Digital Chamber backs BoG’s Zeepay licence revocation, assures public of payment system stability

The Digital Chamber of Ghana has assured the public that Ghana’s digital payments ecosystem remains stable following the Bank of Ghana’s decision to revoke the Dedicated Electronic Money Issuer (DEMI) licence of Zeepay Ghana Ltd.

In a statement issued on Monday, July 14, the Chamber said it recognises the Bank of Ghana’s statutory mandate to safeguard the integrity, stability and soundness of the country’s payment system while protecting consumers.

The Chamber described Zeepay as a valued member that has made significant contributions to digital payments, financial inclusion and cross-border remittances in Ghana and across Africa.

It, however, said it respects the Central Bank’s authority to take regulatory action where necessary under the law.

“The Chamber wishes to assure the public that it has been working closely with the Bank of Ghana throughout this process and remains in active engagement with the Central Bank and its member institutions to address this development in a coordinated and responsible manner,” the statement said.

According to the Chamber, its immediate priority is to ensure that affected customers, agents and merchants are protected while measures are implemented to minimise disruptions and maintain confidence in the country’s digital payments ecosystem.

It therefore urged affected customers, agents and merchants to remain calm, follow directives issued by the Bank of Ghana and use the official complaint channels established by the Central Bank for customer support and resolution.

The Chamber further stressed that the revocation of Zeepay’s licence relates to a single institution and should not be interpreted as a reflection of the overall strength of Ghana’s digital finance sector.

It noted that Ghana’s digital payments industry continues to operate under a robust regulatory framework supported by licensed providers committed to compliance, innovation and responsible financial services.

The Digital Chamber also reaffirmed its commitment to working with the Bank of Ghana, industry players and other stakeholders to strengthen governance, enhance consumer confidence and promote the sustainable growth of Ghana’s digital economy.

The Digital Chamber of Ghana is the national representative body for Dedicated Electronic Money Issuers (DEMIs) and the broader digital finance ecosystem, with members including AT Money, G-Money, MobileMoney Fintech Limited (MTN MoMo), Telecel Cash, Zeepay and other fintech partners.

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