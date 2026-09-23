Disproportionate arrests over criticism may create ‘undeserving martyrs’ – Mahama

President John Dramani Mahama has cautioned against disproportionate arrests over mere criticism or politically charged commentary, warning that such actions could create “undeserving martyrs” and undermine public confidence in state institutions.

The President’s concerns were contained in a letter signed by the Secretary to the President, Dr Callistus Mahama, requesting the Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA) and the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) to jointly convene a national stakeholder engagement on hate speech, abusive language and harmful content on social media and emerging digital platforms.

President Mahama said while hate speech, threats, incitement and other unlawful conduct must be addressed, legitimate criticism, political commentary, satire and dissent should not be criminalised.

“The President is particularly concerned that disproportionate arrests over mere criticism or politically charged commentary may be counterproductive, create undeserving martyrs and undermine public confidence in state institutions,” the letter stated.

According to him, there is a need for a coherent national roadmap that protects freedom of expression while providing an appropriate and proportionate response to genuinely harmful digital content.

The proposed stakeholder engagement is expected to bring together the National Media Commission, Ghana Police Service, civil society organisations, traditional media organisations, religious bodies, content creators, bloggers and influencers.

Legal and human-rights experts, representatives of digital platforms, as well as relevant regulatory and security institutions, are also expected to participate.

The engagement is expected to examine the adequacy of Ghana’s existing legal and regulatory framework and clarify the distinction between lawful criticism and unlawful speech.

It will also consider practical guidelines for law-enforcement agencies, public education, digital literacy, ethical standards for online content creators and accessible complaints and redress mechanisms.

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