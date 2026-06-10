District 418 Ghana of Lions Clubs International renews commitment to service as new leaders emerge

In a world confronted with growing social challenges, the Lions Clubs International says the strength of humanitarian work lies not only in the number of volunteers but in the impact of every individual who chooses to serve.

This message took centre stage at the 7th Annual District Convention of Lions Clubs International, District 418, Ghana, held in Takoradi under the theme “Every Lion Counts.”

The convention brought together Lions, Leos, dignitaries and partners to reflect on years of community service while charting a new path for the district.

Outgoing District Governor, Lion Prince Obeng Dwamena, MJF, said the theme was a reminder that no contribution is too small in transforming communities.

He challenged members to move beyond celebrating achievements and focus on inclusion, ensuring that every Lion feels valued and empowered to serve.

The convention also highlighted the organisation’s contributions in areas including healthcare, vision care, hunger relief, environmental protection, youth development and support for vulnerable groups.

The Western Regional Minister, Joseph Nelson, who addressed the gathering, described Lions Clubs International as one of the world’s most impactful humanitarian organisations.

He said the organisation’s motto, “We Serve,” continues to inspire hope and compassion across communities.

“Here in the Western Region, we have witnessed and appreciated the positive contributions of Lions Clubs toward social development and community well-being. Your interventions complement the government’s efforts in improving the lives of our people, especially in underserved communities,” he said.

According to him, sustainable development cannot be achieved by the government alone, stressing the need for partnerships with civil society organisations, private institutions, traditional authorities and volunteer groups.

He encouraged Lions to deepen their work in areas such as sanitation, youth empowerment and public health education.

The convention also marked a leadership transition for District 418 Ghana, with elections held to usher in a new crop of leaders.

Lion Ebo Prah Manson, PMJF, GLCF, was elected as the new District Governor, while Lion Sebastian Nafrah, MJF, and Lion Richard Yao Bansah, MJF, were elected as the First and Second Vice District Governors, respectively.

The new District Governor said the convention represents a renewed commitment to strengthening unity, expanding membership and increasing the district’s impact.

He noted that the growth of District 41,8 Ghana, demonstrates what can be achieved when individuals unite under a common purpose.

The Convention Chairperson, Lion Mama Kodzogasi II, MJF, GLCF, described the gathering as more than a meeting, but a platform to celebrate service, build capacity and inspire future leaders.

Beyond speeches, awards and leadership transitions, the gathering carried one central message — that meaningful change is built through ordinary individuals who choose to make a difference.

For Lions Clubs International District 418 Ghana, the future of service depends on one belief: when every Lion counts, every community stands to benefit.

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