DVLA National Service Personnel accused of stealing GH¢308,300 through MoMo transactions

A National Service Personnel attached to the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) has been charged with allegedly stealing GH¢308,300 through unauthorised Mobile Money transactions.

Ebenezer Ghartey pleaded not guilty to a charge of stealing when he appeared before the Accra Circuit Court.

Inspector Frank Morgan Dorvi, prosecuting, told the court, presided over by Mrs Emmanuella Sarah Asmah, that the accused allegedly transferred the money from a DVLA administrative officer’s MTN merchant account to his Mobile Money account.

The court admitted Ghartey to bail in the sum of GH¢100,000 with three sureties resident within the court’s jurisdiction.

One surety must be a landed property owner within the jurisdiction, valued at not less than the bail sum, while another must be a public servant earning not less than GH¢5,000 a month.

The court also ordered Ghartey to report to the case investigator every Monday and Friday until further orders and adjourned the case to August 4, 2026.

The prosecution said the complainant, whose name was withheld, is an Administrative Officer at the DVLA under whose supervision Ghartey was serving as a National Service Personnel.

According to the prosecution, on May 22, 2026, the complainant detected an unauthorised withdrawal of GH¢3,000 from her MTN merchant account after checking her balance.

The prosecution said she subsequently obtained transaction records from MTN, which allegedly identified Ghartey as the recipient of the transfer.

Further examination of transactions covering the period from March 31 to May 20, 2026, allegedly revealed that a total of GH¢308,300 had been transferred from the complainant’s merchant account to Ghartey’s Mobile Money account.

The matter was reported to the Cantonments Police, leading to the arrest of the accused.

During investigations, the prosecution said Ghartey told the Police that “he was not on salary’ and he used the stolen money to pay his rent.

He also purchased a Hyundai Elantra saloon car, a Samsung 50-inch television set, a set of furniture, an air conditioner, a floor carpet, a dining table and chairs, a washing machine, and a television rack and frame.

The prosecution said Ghartey also used part of the money to pay his sibling’s school fees.

The Prosecution told the court that, in his caution statement, Ghartey admitted committing the offence.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.