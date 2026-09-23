DVLAverify app now available on iOS as DVLA introduces web verification platform

The Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) has announced that its DVLAverify application is now available for download on the Apple App Store.

The Authority said the development will allow iPhone users to complete their biometric identity verification remotely using their mobile devices when applying for vehicle registration.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, September 23, the DVLA said prospective vehicle owners and vehicle registration applicants can download the DVLAverify app from the App Store and complete the verification process on compatible iPhones.

The Authority has also introduced a web-based verification platform for applicants who do not have access to a compatible smartphone.

According to the DVLA, applicants can complete their identity verification through any compatible computer with a working webcam by accessing the online verification portal.

The DVLA said the measures are intended to ensure uninterrupted service delivery and provide applicants with alternative options for completing the identity verification process.

The Authority said it remains committed to using technology to make its services more convenient, accessible and efficient for clients across the country.

It urged applicants who require further information or technical support to contact the DVLA Customer Support Centre or visit their nearest DVLA office.

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