E.P. Church honours former GOIL CEO, Togbe Adza Nye IV for his philanthropy

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The Evangelical Presbyterian Church of Ghana has honoured the Dutorfia of the Ziavi Traditional Area and former Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Oil Company, Togbe Adza Nye IV, for his philanthropic work.

A delegation led by the Moderator of the General Assembly of the E.P. Church, Rt Rev Dr Lt Col Bliss Kofi Agbeko, presented a special citation scroll to Togbe Adza Nye at his residence in Ziavi Dzogbe in the Ho Municipality.

The presentation symbolises the recognition of Togbe Adza Nye’s contribution to the development of the E.P. Church and its schools in the Ziavi Traditional Area. It was part of the recognition given to distinguished individuals during the 178th General Assembly.

Rt Rev Dr Lt Col Bliss Kofi Agbeko chronicled how the benevolent chief committed resources to the re-roofing of the E.P. Church chapel in Ziavi Dzogbe on three consecutive occasions, among other initiatives in the basic schools aimed at improving education.

He explained that Togbe Adza Nye had also supported the Methodist Church in his jurisdiction in diverse ways and prayed for God’s blessing on Togbe Adza Nye to enable him to continue his philanthropy for the benefit of humanity.

Rt Rev Dr Lt Col Bliss Kofi Agbeko entreated other communities to accept the church, promising that establishing the church would not only bring the salvation of the Lord but also promote health and education.

“We won't just come to build church auditoriums in the community. We will come along with other benefits which include health facilities and schools", he said.

Togbe Adza Nye recounted that the Bremen Mission, which transformed into become E.P. Church and the Roman Catholic Church played significant roles in bringing civilisation to the Volta Region, through introducing formal education among other benefits.

He said that the numerous supports was simply a way of performing his duty as caretaker of his community which includes the church "which rests on the laps of traditional authorities."

“We the Chiefs in Ziavi identify ourselves as development stakeholders in the church and schools. The EP Church is a forebearer of our civilisation today so we will ensure it receives the needed support to continue to develop," he said.

The Acting President of the Ziavi Traditional Area and Dufia of Ziavi-Lume, Togbe Adza Kwadzo III, stressed the keen interest of the Ziavi Chiefs in the well-being and development of the church.

“I want to assure you of the lifetime membership of the chiefs. I want to put on record that when we, Ziavi Chiefs request your assistance, please come in handy. It could be during happy moments, or sad moments, you should attend to us because we are still bona fide members of the EP Church and we continue to support it”, he said.

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