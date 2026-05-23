ECG injects GH¢3m into power upgrades across 40 Accra communities

Accra West ECG General Manager, Sariel Etwire

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has invested more than GH¢3 million in the first quarter of 2026 to improve power supply reliability in 40 communities across six districts in the Accra West Region.

The investment forms part of ECG's ongoing efforts to address power supply challenges, reduce outages, and improve the customer experience.

Speaking at a technical review meeting, Accra West ECG General Manager, Sariel Etwire, said the company remained committed to delivering “quality, reliable, and safe electricity services” to support economic growth and development.

She identified illegal connections, uncleared vegetation, and vandalism as major causes of transformer overloads and damage in communities.

“When transformers become overloaded, ECG risks losing them through burnouts. Customers, on the other hand, suffer from persistent low voltage and phase-out, especially during peak hours,” she explained.

Sariel Etwire appealed to customers and community leaders to remain vigilant and report unauthorised persons tampering with ECG infrastructure.

She said protecting the network would help improve service delivery and reduce disruptions.

The ECG official also advised residents to immediately report fallen conductors, especially during and after rainfall, to prevent accidents and ensure quick repairs.

She further encouraged communities to work with ECG district offices to trim trees growing into power lines.

Communities that benefited from the replacement and upgrade of overloaded, faulty, or vandalised transformers include Dunyo Township, Dunyo New Site, DVLA Kuntunse, Amasaman China Mall, Oduntia, Sarpeiman, Treba Junction, Akwamu, Danso Adeiso, Sekyikrom, Obuom, and Pokrom in the Nsawam and Amasaman districts.

Other beneficiary areas are Odumase Junction, Ablekuma Joma, Manhean, Gbawe Gavel Junction, Joma Market, Gbawe Zero, Fan Milk Methodist, Anyaa Market Down, Amomoley, Israel Park, St. Justin Anglican Church, Djaman, Banana Inn and Hansonic within the Bortianor, Dansoman, Ablekuma and Achimota operational districts.

Representatives of the beneficiary communities expressed appreciation for the intervention and pledged support in protecting ECG installations against vandalism and illegal connections.

According to ECG, it is currently undertaking a large-scale transformer installation and upgrade programme across its operational areas to tackle overloading challenges and improve power reliability.

The Accra West Region oversees eight operational districts — Ablekuma, Achimota, Amasaman, Bortianor, Dansoman, Kaneshie, Korle Bu and Nsawam.

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