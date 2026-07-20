ECG reopens renovated Power Tennis Court in Accra

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has officially reopened the renovated Power Tennis Court in Accra, restoring a key sporting facility that has served members of the Power Tennis Club for more than three decades.

The refurbished court, originally constructed in 1994, was reopened on Saturday following extensive renovation works undertaken through the efforts of ECG management, its Board, executives of the Power Tennis Club, donors and supporters.

In a speech read on his behalf, Mr Julius Kwame Kpekpena, Managing Director of ECG, described the reopening as a symbol of unity and collaboration towards sports development.

“Today is not simply about reopening a tennis court; it is about celebrating what people can achieve when they work together with a shared purpose. The tennis court, originally built in 1994, has stood at the heart of the Power Tennis Club for over three decades, and this renovation gives it new life for the years ahead,” he said.

Mr Kpekpena commended Professor Cornelius Ekow Daniel, Chairman and Patron of the Power Tennis Club, the club’s executives and the various donors whose contributions made the project possible.

He also acknowledged the support of Mr Thomas Nyarko Ampem, Deputy Minister for Finance and Member of Parliament for Asuogyaman; Mr Patrick Yaw Boamah, Member of Parliament for Okaikwei Central; and Rev. Stephen Yaw Osei, former Chief Director of the Ministry of Works and Housing and Founder of Lift Up God Church International.

Mr Kpekpena commended Professor Daniel, who, at the age of 86, made a seed donation towards the future development of the facility upon retiring from active tennis.

Addressing the media, Mr Isaac Duah, President of the Ghana Tennis Federation (GTF), appealed for increased government and corporate investment in tennis to enable the sport to achieve greater success internationally.

He said despite limited financial support, Ghana continued to compete on the international stage, particularly in the Davis Cup competition.

“In tennis, our World Cup is the Davis Cup. We begin from the African level before progressing to the Euro-African Group and eventually the world stage,” he said.

“Currently, the men’s team competes in Group Four, and we are doing our best as a federation to project Ghana.”

Mr Duah disclosed that four players and a coach recently represented Ghana at the Davis Cup in Kenya with financial support from corporate organisations.

To address financial difficulties, Mr Duah proposed that state-owned institutions and parastatals, including ECG, the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC), and the Petroleum Commission, should adopt specific sports federations as part of their corporate social responsibility efforts to ensure sustainable development.

Mr Duah also commended the media for its continued coverage of tennis, adding that the renovated Power Tennis Court would provide opportunities for young people to develop their talents while creating employment for coaches and vendors.

He expressed confidence that the upgraded facility would contribute significantly to the growth of tennis in Ghana and inspire the next generation of players.

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