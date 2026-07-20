Education Minister to outline GH¢3bn plan to end double-track system today

Haruna Iddrisu, the Minister of Education

Education Minister Haruna Iddrisu is expected to outline details of a GH¢3 billion infrastructure programme aimed at abolishing the double-track system in Senior High Schools when he appears at the Government Accountability Series on Monday, July 20.

The Minister of State in charge of Government Communications, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, announced this in a Facebook post, stating that the Education Minister will present a mid-year assessment of Ghana's education sector during the engagement.

According to Mr Kwakye Ofosu, the Cabinet-approved infrastructure programme will be a key feature of Mr Iddrisu's presentation as the government seeks to address the infrastructure deficits that have necessitated the double-track system in some Senior High Schools.

“Tomorrow, Minister of Education, Hon. Haruna Iddrisu, will appear at the Government Accountability Series for a mid-year assessment of education in Ghana,” Mr Kwakye Ofosu wrote.

“Among others, he will break down a GH¢3 billion infrastructure programme approved by Cabinet to abolish the undesirable double-track system in our Senior High Schools. Don't miss it,” he added.

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