EducationUSA College Fair 2026 to offer Ghanaian students first-hand guide to U.S university admissions

Twenty-six accredited US colleges and universities are expected to engage Ghanaian students at the EducationUSA College Fair in Kumasi and Accra, offering information on admissions, tuition, scholarships, student visas and study opportunities.

Speaking on Joy FM’s Super Morning Show on September 23, Education and Cultural Attaché Donya Eldridge said the fair would allow prospective students to interact directly with university representatives and get answers to questions that may not be readily available online.

She urged students not to feel pressured to have perfect test scores or completed applications before attending.

“A lot of the misconception is that you have to come properly prepared, that you need to show up with the best test scores, and that's not necessarily the case,” she said, encouraging students to bring questions about admission requirements, programmes, tuition, financial aid and testing.

Participating institutions include Harvard University, Tufts University, Eastern University, Wright State University and Virginia Commonwealth University. Educational testing organisation ETS will also be present to address testing-related questions.

The fair is open to undergraduate and graduate applicants, as well as parents, school counsellors and professionals considering master’s or doctoral studies.

Admissions, scholarships and visa guidance

EducationUSA Advisor Bernice Afotey said students should not expect immediate admission offers after meeting university representatives, as US admissions typically involve a holistic assessment and require formal applications and academic records.

She said the fair would nevertheless provide valuable insider information to help applicants understand individual institutions’ requirements and programmes.

Consular officers will also deliver presentations and answer questions about the US student visa process, Ms Eldridge said.

She added that Ghana ranks 14th globally and second in sub-Saharan Africa, after Nigeria, among countries sending students to the United States.

On costs, Ms Eldridge said tuition and other expenses vary by institution, urging students to ask university representatives about programme fees and available financial assistance.

She encouraged applicants to look beyond academic scholarships and explore other options, including athletic scholarships.

Students who need further guidance can visit EducationUSA centres in Accra and Kumasi, which provide support throughout the application process.

Ms Afotey said the centres hold weekly orientations on how to begin applying to US universities. The Kumasi centre’s sessions are on Thursdays, while Accra’s are on Wednesdays. Students can also contact the centres by email or through social media.

Fair dates and registration

The Kumasi fair is scheduled for Thursday, September 24, with the undergraduate session running from 8:30 a.m. to noon and the graduate session from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

In Accra, the undergraduate fair will take place on Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., followed by the graduate session from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at La Palm Royal Beach Hotel.

The graduate sessions are intended for applicants who already hold first degrees and are exploring master’s or PhD opportunities.

Students are encouraged to register in advance by scanning the registration code circulated by the organisers. Those who register will only need to provide their names at the venue for check-in before meeting university representatives, EducationUSA advisers or joining other sessions.

On-site registration will also be available. Organisers say advance registration will help speed up check-in and allow participants to move more quickly into the activities.

Check out the list of Universities

EducationUSA Ghana College Fair 2026

USG Higher Education Institutional Representatives

Bryant University Calvin University Canisius University Duquesne University East Carolina University Goucher College Harvard University Hult International Business School Indiana University Indianapolis James Madison University Lewis University Middle Tennessee State University North American University Northeastern University Park University Rice University Rowan University Saint Louis University Seattle Colleges: North, Central, South Temple University Tufts University University of Bridgeport University of Massachusetts – Lowell University of Texas at Dallas University of Vermont Virginia Commonwealth University

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