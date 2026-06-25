Elder Dr Samuel Kwesi Nkansah  

Nana Obeng Darfour II - Akwasiho Hene & Akwamu Hene of Kwahu Traditional Area, Nana Serwaa Brakatu II - Akwasiho Hemaa & Akwamu Hemaa of Kwahu Traditional Area, Nana Adwoa Owiredu I - Twendurase Hemaa & Werempe Hemaa of Kwahu Traditional Area, Nana Fred Dadey - Adesie Hene Akwasiho, BRIG. (rtd) Joseph K. Odei, Obaa Panin Akua Faa, Mad. Gladys Somuah (Auntie Norley), Mother, The Dickson and Allied Families, The Agboh and Allied Families, The General Overseer and membership of Harvest Chapel International, The Pharmaceutical Society of Ghana, Accra Academy Old Boys Association (AAOBA 1976), Mr C.B. Asante (Palms by Eagles), Mr Kwasi Twum (Multimedia Group Ltd ), Dr. Daniel Addo (Manor Gardens), regret to announce with deep sorrow the glorious home call of their beloved:

Elder Dr. (Pharm.) Samuel Kwesi Nkansah [1960 - 2026]: a sad event occurred at the UGMC, Legon, on 7th June 2026.

PRE-BURIAL SERVICE AND FILING PAST:

8:00 AM FRIDAY, July 10, 2026 - HARVEST CHAPEL INTERNATIONAL HEADQUARTERS (Tehillah Temple), Tesano.

BURIAL SERVICE:

9:00 AM FRIDAY, July 10, 2026 - HARVEST CHAPEL INTERNATIONAL HEADQUARTERS (Tehillah Temple), Tesano.

FUNERAL RECEPTION:

The QODESH, North Kaneshie Industrial Area

THANKSGIVING SERVICE:

9:30 AM SUNDAY, July 12, 2026 - HARVEST CHAPEL INTERNATIONAL HEADQUARTERS (Tehillah Temple), Tesano.

WIFE: Dr. (Pharm.) Mrs F. Amah Nkansah

CHILDREN: Christine Nana Akua Boatemaa Nkansah (Late), Dr Samuel Benjamin Kofi Nkansah

DRESS CODE:

FRIDAY - BLACK

SUNDAY - BLACK & WHITE

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Tags:

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.