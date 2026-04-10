Emmanuel Kweenu Haizel aka Simpa Panyin

The family of Emmanuel Kweenu Haizel (a.k.a. Simpa Panyin) regrets to announce his demise on Saturday, 28th March 2026, in New York, USA.

The funeral will be on Saturday, 18th April 2026, in New York.

The family in Ghana will be available to receive condolence visits as follows:

Date: Saturday 11th April 2026

Time: from 10.00 am to 6.00 pm

Venue: 19 Nuumo Tettehfio Drive, Haatso

Digital Address: GE-279-6412

Contacts

Mercy- 0244752274

Joshua- 0243473049

WWW.KWEENUHAIZEL.COM

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.