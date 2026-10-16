Energy Analyst Kwegyir Essel urges Atlantic Lithium to expedite compensation for Ewoyaa landowners

Energy Analyst and energy transition researcher Kwegyir Essel Isaac has called on Atlantic Lithium and its Ghanaian subsidiary, Barari DV Ghana Limited, to expedite compensation payments to eligible landowners, farmers and property owners affected by the Ewoyaa Lithium Project in the Central Region.

He said the companies must prioritise the welfare of affected residents whose livelihoods have reportedly been disrupted by restrictions on land use and unresolved compensation concerns.

Mr Kwegyir Essel Isaac noted that many farmers depended on their land to feed their families and generate income, warning that prolonged delays in compensation could deepen the financial difficulties facing affected households.

“Their lands are frozen, their farms are inaccessible, their stomachs are empty, and their families cannot wait indefinitely for compensation,” he said.

Compensation Must Follow Parliamentary Approval

Following Parliament’s ratification of the mining agreement for large-scale commercial lithium mining at Ewoyaa, Mr Kwegyir Essel Isaac urged Atlantic Lithium and Barari DV Ghana Limited to work with the relevant authorities to resolve outstanding compensation claims.

He maintained that Ghana’s ambition to develop its lithium industry must go hand in hand with fairness, accountability and respect for the livelihoods of communities affected by mining activities.

He also called on the companies to engage with traditional authorities, landowners and other affected stakeholders to address outstanding concerns, minimise administrative delays and establish a clear timeline for payments to eligible claimants.

For residents whose livelihoods depend on farming and access to their land, he said, prolonged uncertainty could undermine household incomes and economic security.

He stressed that the concerns of affected residents deserved urgent attention as the project progressed.

Ghana’s Lithium Wealth Must Benefit Its People

Lithium is an increasingly important mineral in the global energy transition, particularly in battery manufacturing and energy storage. Ghana’s development of its lithium resources offers opportunities to attract investment, create jobs and generate revenue.

However, Mr Kwegyir Essel Isaac cautioned that these potential benefits must not overshadow the welfare of communities directly affected by mining operations.

He questioned the value of mineral development to farmers who could no longer cultivate their land but still had to provide for their families, as well as to landowners who remained uncertain about when they would receive legitimate compensation.

He argued that responsible mineral development should not be measured solely by production figures, investment commitments or government revenue, but also by how fairly affected communities were treated and whether their livelihoods and legitimate interests were protected.

Appeal to Atlantic Lithium and Government

Mr Kwegyir Essel Isaac appealed directly to Atlantic Lithium, Barari DV Ghana Limited and the relevant government institutions to make the resolution of outstanding compensation claims a priority.

He urged the companies to communicate transparently with affected residents, work constructively with traditional authorities and ensure that eligible landowners and farmers received the compensation due to them without unnecessary delays.

He stressed that the people of Ewoyaa and surrounding communities should not be left behind as Ghana advances its critical minerals agenda.

According to him, the country’s lithium ambitions should deliver shared prosperity rather than prolonged hardship for communities hosting its mineral resources.

He reiterated that the development of Ghana’s lithium industry must be accompanied by fairness, accountability and respect for local livelihoods, insisting that compensation concerns required urgent attention.

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