Energy Minister commends committee for work On Akosombo Substation fire probe

Audio By Carbonatix
The Minister for Energy and Green Transition, Dr John Abdulai Jinapor, has praised the committee that investigated the Akosombo Substation fire for what he described as its professionalism and dedication.
In a Facebook post on Thursday, June 11, Dr Jinapor announced that he had received the final report from the committee chaired by Ing.
Ing. Amuna and thanked members for successfully completing their assignment.
He said the committee demonstrated diligence and commitment in examining the circumstances surrounding the fire incident and compiling its findings for government’s consideration.
According to the Minister, the report will now undergo a thorough review to enable government to determine the most appropriate actions to take in response to its recommendations.
Dr Jinapor said the work of the committee forms part of broader efforts to strengthen oversight within the energy sector and ensure the reliability of critical national infrastructure.
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