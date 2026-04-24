Energy | National

Energy Ministry sets up 7-member committee to probe Akosombo substation fire

  24 April 2026 6:30pm
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The Minister of Energy and Green Transition has constituted a seven-member committee to investigate the fire that tore through the Akosombo substation switchyard on Thursday, with officials warning that anyone found responsible will face sanctions.

Spokesperson for the Ministry, Richmond Rockson, announced the decision and said the probe would be detailed and accountability-driven following the incident, which knocked hundreds of megawatts off Ghana’s national grid.

“If there is any culpability or fault, persons will be punished,” Rockson told journalists at the scene.

He disclosed that the committee will be chaired by Engineer William Amona, a former Chief Executive of the GRIDCO (ECG) and current Board Chairman of the utility.

According to Rockson, Eng. Amona’s extensive experience in Ghana’s energy sector makes him well-placed to lead the investigation into the cause of the blaze and recommend corrective action.

The fire, which occurred on Thursday, April 23, affected the Akosombo substation switchyard — a critical part of Ghana’s electricity transmission system. The facility plays a key role in evacuating and distributing power from generation sources to utilities and major bulk customers across the country.

The incident disrupted electricity supply and removed significant transmission capacity from the grid, prompting engineers to begin emergency restoration works.

Separately, the Ghana Grid Company (GRIDCo) has launched its own internal investigation. The company says a full technical assessment is underway to determine the cause of the fire, as well as the extent of damage to infrastructure and generation systems.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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