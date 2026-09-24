England players carrying World Cup scar – Saka

England winger Bukayo Saka says the team are still carrying the "scar" of their heartbreaking World Cup semi-final exit to Argentina.

Thomas Tuchel's team were on the verge of becoming the first England side to reach a men's World Cup final since 1966, but were stunned by two late Argentina goals as they fell to a 2-1 loss.

A thrilling 6-4 victory over France in the bronze medal match gave the Three Lions their best World Cup finish in six decades, but the wait for their second trophy goes on.

"Obviously, there is still a scar on us when you believed and everyone was so united and so confident we could do it," Saka said.

"Not just us, but the whole country we felt.

"You try to move on as soon as possible, but you know a scar is a scar, it decides to heal when it heals itself."

England get an immediate reminder of what might have been as they host world champions Spain at Wembley on Saturday (19:45 BST) in the first of four Nations League matches over the next two weeks.

"We are trying to draw a line under [the World Cup] now and focus on the new international season that we have coming up," Saka added.

"We have got four massive, difficult group games to try and qualify us for the Nations League [knockouts] that we are really focused on."

Meanwhile, Saka believes it is only a matter of time before his Arsenal team-mate Max Dowman, 16, earns a senior England call-up.

"I think so," Saka said. "His talent is insane. It's up to him how far he is going to go in football. His talent is crazy."

England Under-21 manager Lee Carsley concurred with Saka on Dowman's "amazing talent" but thinks the youngster staying with the under-19s during this international window is the best option.

"He is more than capable of playing in the under-21s," Carsley said.

"What I do think will happen with the age group he goes to is that he can play the minutes.

"He can also have that time to consolidate where he is in his career and play with his friends again and take that little bit of pressure off him.

"I have no doubt that Max is going to be with the under-21s.

"That is something I am keen to have a conversation with him and his parents, on the way we see his pathway going, because he is an amazing talent and someone we are very lucky to have."

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