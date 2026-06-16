Eni Ghana, Italian Development Agency sign agreement to explore joint development projects

Ms Emmanuela Forcella, Director of AICS Burkina Faso and Ghana (left), and the Managing Director of Eni Ghana, Mr Maurizio Pinna. In the middle is Italian Ambassador to Ghana Laura Renalli

Eni Ghana has signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) with the Italian Agency for Development Cooperation (AICS) to explore collaboration on a range of sustainable development initiatives in Ghana.

The agreement provides a framework for the two organisations to identify and develop joint programmes in areas including education, technical and vocational education and training (TVET), agriculture, water and sanitation, community health, nutrition, food security and economic diversification.

According to the parties, the collaboration is expected to focus on mobilising resources and strengthening partnerships to support development projects in communities where Eni operates.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Eni Ghana Managing Director Maurizio Pinna said the partnership would support efforts to align development initiatives with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

The agreement does not commit either party to specific projects at this stage but establishes a basis for future cooperation. Additional areas of collaboration may be identified as discussions progress.

The partnership comes as both organisations expand their activities in Ghana. Eni has operated in the country since 2009 through offshore oil and gas exploration and production activities. The company currently reports equity production of approximately 40,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day.

Eni is the operator of the Offshore Cape Three Points (OCTP) project, where it holds a 44.4% interest. Other partners in the project are Vitol, with a 35.6% stake, and the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC), which holds 20%.

The OCTP project supplies natural gas used for power generation and accounts for approximately 70% of Ghana's domestic gas demand for electricity production, according to the company.

Beyond its upstream petroleum operations, Eni and its partners have undertaken community development projects in areas such as skills training, access to water and sanitation, energy access and economic development.

For its part, AICS has strengthened its presence in Ghana in recent years. The agency's Ouagadougou office assumed technical responsibility for Ghana in March 2021, followed by the opening of an office in Accra later that year.

Since 2024, Ghana has been designated a priority country under Italy's development cooperation programme. Italian development assistance in Ghana is currently focused on three main areas: education and vocational training, health, and agri-food systems.

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