Enterprise Insurance reaffirms industry leadership with 4 wins at 6th CIIG

Enterprise Insurance has emerged as the most decorated company at the 6th Chartered Insurance Institute of Ghana (CIIG) Awards held on 29th August 2026 in Accra, taking home four major honours spanning industry leadership, employee development and individual excellence.

The company was named Hall of Fame – General Insurance Company of the Year, while also winning Employee Development Company of the Year. Two of its professionals were recognised individually, with Paa Kwesi Koranteng winning Young Insurance Professional of the Year and Ernest Oteng taking home Insurance Agent of the Year.

The awards, presented by the professional body representing insurance practitioners in Ghana, are a significant recognition of Enterprise Insurance's contribution to the industry and its continued focus on developing people, innovating and delivering value to customers.

The General Insurance Company of the Year – Hall of Fame award is particularly significant, recognising Enterprise Insurance's sustained performance and contribution to Ghana's non-life insurance industry over the years.

Beyond the accolades, Enterprise Insurance has continued to distinguish itself through innovations aimed at making insurance simpler, faster and more responsive to customer needs.

A key example is ClaimXpress, the company's digital claims platform that enables customers to submit and track claims online while facilitating faster claims processing and payment. The same-day claims initiative has transformed the claims experience for eligible customers by reducing the time and complexity traditionally associated with making a claim. ClaimXpress was recently recognised as Claims Initiative of the Year 2025.

This focus on making insurance more relevant and reassuring to customers is also reflected in the company's “Eto Wo A, Da” brand campaign. Built around the promise, “If it happens, relax—Enterprise Insurance has got you covered,” the campaign seeks to reinforce the value of insurance by assuring customers that Enterprise will be there when they need it most.

The recognition as Employee Development Company of the Year further highlights another important pillar of Enterprise Insurance's strategy: its people. The company continues to invest in professional development, learning and opportunities for growth, recognising that a strong customer experience begins with capable and engaged employees.

The individual awards for Paa Kwesi Koranteng and Ernest Oteng provide further evidence of this investment in talent. Their recognition as Young Insurance Professional of the Year and Insurance Agent of the Year respectively celebrates the professionalism, dedication and contribution of Enterprise's people to the growth of the business and the wider insurance industry.

Commenting on the achievement, Head of Business Development, Mark Danso Addison, said the awards reinforce the responsibility that comes with being recognised as an industry leader.

“These awards are a reflection of our people, their dedication, innovation and commitment to excellence. More importantly, they remind us that every recognition comes with a responsibility to keep raising the bar. Our customers place their trust in us to be there when it matters, and that is the standard we must continue to deliver on.”

He added that the company remains focused on creating meaningful advantages for customers through innovation, service and a better insurance experience.

For Enterprise Insurance, the four CIIG awards represent more than trophies. They are a reflection of a business that is investing in its people, embracing technology, improving the claims experience and putting customers at the centre of its proposition.

As the company continues its journey of transforming its business, the latest recognition provides further impetus to innovate, improve and strengthen its position as one of Ghana's leading non-life insurers.

Ultimately, the awards belong not only to the Enterprise Insurance team but also to the customers whose trust continues to inspire the company's pursuit of excellence.

Excellence recognised. Leadership reaffirmed. The commitment to customers continues.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.