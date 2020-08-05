I am the best dancehall act in Ghana – Kahpun

Ghanaian Reggae/Dancehall artist, Samuel Kobena Ampah popularly known as Kahpun, says he is the best dancehall act in the country.

The sensational reggae/dancehall artiste in an interview with Doreen Avio when asked to list his top five dancehall acts, named himself as the first on the list.

According to Kahpun, his colleague and award-winning Reggae/Dancehall act Stonebwoy occupies the second place with his ‘fathers’ in the music industry, Samini and Black Prophet occupying the third and fourth position respectively.

“Kahpun is first and Stonebwoy, my brother second, Samini my “Dada” third, Black Prophet my “dada” fourth. I think four is okay,” he listed.

Doreen Avio who noticed the exclusion of self-acclaimed and award-winning dancehall act, Shatta Wale quizzed Kahpun why he was not part of his list and according to him, Shatta wale does not acknowledge others and therefore he will not acknowledge him.

“I don’t have a relationship with him. If it was him, he will not mention my name in his list. So we support, you support. I do not have any problem with him as I said, you support who supports you.

“If he has called my name before, I would have mentioned his name,” he replied.

Kahpun, released ‘Make Up’ featuring fellow award-winning Ghanaian Reggae/Dancehall act, Stonebwoy few months ago.

He is an award winning multi-talented artiste and songwriter born and raised in Cape coast, Ghana.