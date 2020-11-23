Stonebwoy disappointed Sarkodie reported him to police

Stonebwoy says he did not expect Sarkodie to report him to the police after his misunderstanding with his manager Angel Town at the Black Love Concert.

According to him, he had sorted his differences with the manager thus he was disappointed to receive a call from the police after resolving the issue.

Speaking on Showbiz A-Z he stated “you don’t take your friend to the police station. I wouldn’t do that to you.”

However, addressing his comment once again on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM, Monday, Stonebwoy stated that he may have lost it if he was not a strong person following the police notice.

“At the police station the witness statement was given in account of a gun Now this witness statement will build more cases on top of the already existing one.”

“…these are gun allegations levelled against me. It was heavy on the media. This is you having assaulted somebody only to know that there was no assault. I didn’t assault anybody,” he told Andy Dosty.

Stonebwoy said when probed once again the witness admitted he did not see any gun although he had said initially that the dancehall artiste pulled one.

Stonebwoy said at the Black Love concert rehearsal Sarkodie may have prejudged him when people had reported the fracas to him.

This comes months after the dancehall artiste addressed rumours that he had hit Sarkodie’s manager at the rehearsal grounds for the Black Love Concert.

He, however, denied reports that he had brandished a weapon during their confrontation and apologised for his actions.

He told Andy Dosty that he, however, appreciates Angel Town and Sarkodie for withdrawing the case.

“Henceforth I can only be very careful how I deal with my fellow brothers,” he added.