EOCO assures public of impartial probe into alleged GH¢55m IMCCoD scandal

Audio By Carbonatix
The Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) has assured the public that investigations into the alleged misappropriation of about GH¢55 million at the Inter-Ministerial Coordinating Committee on Decentralisation (IMCCoD) will be conducted professionally, impartially and strictly within the law.
The assurance follows the arrest of former IMCCoD Executive Secretary Dennis Edward Aboagye, popularly known as Miracles, and former accountant Gerald Appiah over their alleged involvement in the case.
According to EOCO, the investigations were triggered by a forensic audit of the IMCCoD Secretariat covering the period from August 1, 2022, to February 2, 2025, as well as a petition from the committee’s current Executive Secretary requesting further investigations into the audit findings.
The Office said the suspects are being investigated for alleged offences including conspiracy to steal and stealing, using public office for profit, causing financial loss to the state, dissipation of public funds, defrauding by false pretences and money laundering.
EOCO also disclosed that Gerald Appiah has begun voluntarily refunding funds linked to the investigation, but emphasised that the repayments neither conclude the investigations nor absolve any suspect of criminal liability.
EOCO said both Mr Aboagye and Mr Appiah would be granted bail while investigations continue, adding that it remains committed to recovering public assets and providing further updates as appropriate.
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