EOCO embarrassed itself with letter on Manhyia South MP arrest attempt – Haruna Mohammed

Deputy General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Haruna Mohammed, has accused the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) of embarrassing itself with a letter explaining its attempt to arrest Manhyia South MP Nana Agyei Baffour Awuah.

Speaking on JoyNews’ The Pulse, he said the letter, which reportedly stated that EOCO had made attempts to invite the MP since February 2026, instead exposed the agency’s failure to follow the established procedure for dealing with Members of Parliament.

"I think that if EOCO had not written this letter, it would have been better. The letter has further embarrassed EOCO in terms of the reasons that they have given.

“If you read the letter very carefully, they indicated that as far back as February 2026, they had made an attempt, and they've written letters to the lawyer for his invitation,” he said.

Mr Mohammed argued that state institutions seeking to invite an MP should follow the parliamentary procedure, which involves formally writing to the Speaker of Parliament.

He questioned whether the MP could be accused of refusing to honour an invitation if the proper procedure had not been followed.

“If you deliver a letter to my office and the letter is not brought to my attention, you have not delivered the letter,” he said.

Mr Mohammed further argued that EOCO’s indication that it would subsequently follow the parliamentary procedure suggested that it had not initially complied with it.

“In their letter, they indicated that they will now follow the procedure. It means that they were doing something that was very unlawful,” he alleged.

His comments follow an alleged attempt to arrest the Manhyia South MP after he appeared at the High Court in Accra as counsel for detained nurse Salomey Baffoe Awiti.

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