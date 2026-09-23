EOCO incident: John Darko says ‘defending clients should never imperil a lawyer’

Suame MP and Legal Counsel to the Minority in Parliament, John Darko

Suame MP and Legal Counsel to the Minority in Parliament, John Darko, has raised concerns over an alleged incident involving officers of the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) and Manhyia South MP Nana Agyei Baffour Awuah at the Accra High Court.

Mr Darko said the incident raises concerns about the protection of lawyers in the discharge of their professional duties, particularly when they appear before the courts to represent clients.

Reacting to the development in a Facebook post, he said: “Defending clients should not never imperil a lawyer,” while stressing the importance of ensuring that lawyers can perform their professional duties without being subjected to actions that undermine the legal process.

He also warned against actions that could weaken Ghana’s democratic institutions, arguing that the incident involving Nana Baffour Awuah should concern all citizens.

“Today it is Nana Baffour Awuah; tomorrow it could be any one of us,” he said.

Mr Darko called for respect for constitutional processes and the rule of law, insisting that Ghana must be governed by the Constitution rather than the power of those in government.

“Ghana is governed by the Constitution, not by the power of those in government. The rule of law must always prevail over political power,” he stated.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.