EOCO never personally invited me – Manhyia South MP on chaotic arrest at High Court

Manhyia South Member of Parliament Nana Agyei Baffour Awuah has disputed the Economic and Organised Crime Office’s (EOCO) account of Wednesday’s attempted arrest, insisting that he was never personally invited by the anti-graft agency.

His comments come hours after EOCO said its officers attempted to arrest him as part of lawful steps to secure his attendance in connection with an ongoing investigation.

In a statement, EOCO said it had invited Mr Baffour Awuah on two occasions in February 2026 to assist with its investigation, but the invitations were not honoured.

However, the MP has rejected that claim, describing EOCO’s statement as false.

His comments come after a February 27, 2026 letter from EOCO surfaced following Wednesday’s incident.

The letter, signed by EOCO Acting Executive Director Raymond Archer, was addressed to Nana Baffour Awuah in his capacity as Senior Partner of Sarkodie Baffour Awuah and Partners.

It referenced an earlier invitation dated February 10, 2026, and stated that the invitation had been addressed to him in his capacity as Senior Partner of the law firm.

EOCO, in that correspondence, disagreed with the forwarding of the invitation to the Clerk of Parliament and warned that failure to honour the invitation could result in measures to compel his appearance.

But the MP's latest response suggests a dispute over whether the invitation was directed at him personally or at the law firm and whether he remained in the position in which EOCO addressed the correspondence.

He said the Office subsequently dealt with his Managing Partner regarding the settlement negotiation case his firm executed, which was private in nature, involving a savings and loans company.

"From that time, they have been dealing with Theresa, and they have never dealt with me," he said on Ekosiisen on Asempa FM.

The disagreement follows a confrontation outside the Accra High Court on Wednesday, September 23, when EOCO officers attempted to arrest the MP shortly after he left the court premises.

EOCO later said the arrest was not completed after the situation escalated and officers assessed that proceeding could have endangered public safety.

The Office maintained that its investigation involving Mr Baffour Awuah remains active.

It also acknowledged that the MP subsequently went to the precincts of Parliament to seek sanctuary, despite the House being on recess.

EOCO said it recognises and respects the constitutional privileges and immunities afforded Members of Parliament and would operate within the Constitution and applicable laws.

It nevertheless maintained that membership of Parliament does not, by itself, bring an investigation to an end or place an individual beyond the reach of the law.

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