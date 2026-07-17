EOCO recovers GH¢617.5m stolen funds in 2025

The Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) in 2025 recovered GH¢617.5 million in stolen funds from the national coffers, including monies refunded by persons charged with misappropriation, fraud, money laundering, and cybercrime.

Mr Isaac Eweh, Chief Analyst at the National Development Planning Commission (NDPC), made this known while reviewing the 2025 Annual Progress Report of Ghana’s Medium-Term Development Framework and the launch of the Report in Accra on Thursday.

He explained that the recovery formed part of efforts to strengthen accountability and safeguard public resources.

Dr Audrey Smock Amoah, the Director-General of the NDPC, also called on all state institutions to adhere strictly to the guidelines of the national medium-term development framework as Ghana’s economy shows strong signs of recovery and transformation.

She noted that the Report was the outcome of nationwide monitoring and evaluation conducted in collaboration with ministries, departments and agencies, regional coordinating councils, metropolitan, municipal and district assemblies, and state institutions mandated to provide statistics.

Dr Amoah said lessons from the implementation of Agenda for Jobs II: Creating Prosperity and Opportunities for All (2022–2025) would inform the rollout of the new Resetting Ghana Agenda: Creating Jobs, Ensuring Accountability and Promoting Shared Prosperity (2026–2029).

Dr Nii Moi Thompson, Chairperson of the NDPC, emphasized that the Annual Progress Report would strengthen public accountability by disseminating credible evidence on Ghana’s development performance to government, Parliament, civil society organisations, development partners, and citizens.

“Development is not measured simply by the number of policies we prepare or projects we implement. Rather, it is measured by improvements in people’s lives. It is reflected in better schools, quality healthcare, decent employment opportunities, improved infrastructure, stronger institutions and greater opportunity for every Ghanaian,” Dr Thompson stated.

The Agenda for Jobs II framework was designed to accelerate economic recovery, create employment, and expand opportunities for citizens. EOCO’s recovery of GH¢617.5 million in 2025 underscores the importance of accountability in sustaining growth.

The NDPC’s monitoring and evaluation exercise provides evidence-based assessment of progress, ensuring that future frameworks such as the Resetting Ghana Agenda (2026–2029) are grounded in lessons learned and responsive to national priorities.

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