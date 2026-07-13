EOCO says ex-IMCCoD accountant has started refunding money linked to alleged GH¢55m fraud

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The Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) has revealed that Gerald Appiah, the former accountant of the Inter-Ministerial Coordinating Committee on Decentralisation (IMCCoD), has voluntarily begun refunding funds allegedly linked to an ongoing investigation into the suspected misappropriation of about GH¢55 million.
In a statement issued on Monday, July 13, EOCO stressed that the repayments do not conclude the investigations or absolve any suspect of criminal liability.
The Office noted that Mr Appiah, together with former IMCCoD Executive Secretary Dennis Edward Aboagye, also known as Miracles, and other unnamed individuals, remains under investigation over suspected offences, including conspiracy to steal, stealing, causing financial loss to the state, using public office for profit, dissipation of public funds, defrauding by false pretences and money laundering.
According to EOCO, the investigations stem from a forensic audit into the affairs of the IMCCoD Secretariat covering the period between August 2022 and February 2025, following a petition by the current Executive Secretary seeking further investigations.
Read Also: Dennis Miracles Aboagye, others under investigation over alleged GH¢55m public funds diversion – EOCO
EOCO added that Mr Appiah is expected to complete his bail conditions and be released while investigations continue, reiterating its commitment to conducting the probe professionally, impartially and within the confines of the law.
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