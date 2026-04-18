EPA CEO Prof Klutse elected Global President of NDC Professionals Forum

The Chief Executive Officer of the Environmental Protection Authority, Prof Nana Ama Browne Klutse, has been elected Global President of the NDC Professionals Forum, sweeping 91 per cent of the total votes.

Her election comes at a time she is already providing strong, forward-looking leadership at the EPA, where she is driving practical, science-based solutions to Ghana’s environmental challenges, including climate resilience and sustainable development.

The NDC Professionals Forum was formally launched in 2018 by the National Democratic Congress, following its 2016 election review. The platform was created to harness professional expertise to shape policy direction, strengthen governance, and support the party’s strategic agenda.

Over the years, the Forum has evolved into the intellectual and technical backbone of the party. It provides expert policy advice and mobilises Ghanaian professionals, both at home and in the diaspora, to contribute to national development and political organisation.

Announcing her election in a Facebook post, Prof Klutse described the new role as a call to national service.

“I am ready to serve. I am ready to deliver,” she stated.

She added, “I am deeply honoured and humbled to serve as the Global President of the NDC Professionals Forum. This mandate is a renewed call to duty.”

The climatologist emphasised her commitment to strengthening the Forum’s role in shaping policy and delivering practical solutions to national challenges.

“I remain fully committed to advancing the core values of professionalism, unity, and service to our nation. We will continue to strengthen our contribution towards improving the lives of Ghanaians through policy support, expert engagement, and practical solutions to national challenges,” she noted.

Prof. Klutse also pledged to work diligently to promote inclusive development and long-term economic sustainability.

“In line with the vision of the President and the broader agenda of national transformation, the Forum will work tirelessly to promote inclusive development, economic progress, and sustainable opportunities for all citizens,” she said.

She described her election as a strong endorsement of confidence, adding that it comes with a responsibility she intends to carry with focus and humility.

“This is a resounding affirmation of trust, and a responsibility we embrace with humility and purpose,” she concluded.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.