Eriksen leaves Wolfsburg by mutual consent

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Christian Eriksen has left Wolfsburg by mutual consent, just over three months after collapsing during Denmark's friendly with Ukraine.
The former Manchester United midfielder's contract with the German second-tier side was set to run until June 2027.
Eriksen, 34, had previously suffered a cardiac arrest during Denmark's opening European Championship group match against Finland in Copenhagen in 2021.
"At the moment, it is important for me to be close to my family in Denmark. I'm pleased that we were able to find a solution together," Eriksen said.
"My time in Wolfsburg was marked by many highs and lows. I know that the club is now in good hands as it aims to make its way back to the Bundesliga, and I am convinced that a successful future lies ahead."
Eriksen, who has not played since June, joined Wolfsburg as a free agent a year ago after leaving Manchester United and made 34 appearances for the club.
The 151-cap international has previously played for Ajax, Tottenham, Inter Milan and Brentford.
In a statement, Wolfsburg's managing director for sport, Dieter Hecking, said: "It was clear that the decision about his future had to be Christian's.
"We wanted to give him that freedom in this particular situation and have now agreed to his request to terminate the contract.
"Despite his short time here, he has left a lasting impression on his team-mates, our staff and the fans."
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