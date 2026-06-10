One-week Observation

Celebrating a life of faith and service

Evangelist Mrs Grace Baaba Fabiwa Duah

Date: 19th June, 2026

Venue: Wesley Methodist Church, Akosombo

Time: 9:00 am

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.