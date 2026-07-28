Fake nurse and disease control officer at KATH convicted and fined GH₵ 12,000 each

The Asokwa Circuit Court in Kumasi has convicted two fake nurses who posed as staff of the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital to a total fine of twenty-four thousand Ghana cedis after they pleaded guilty to all charges.

The convicts, 33-year-old Evelyn Ataa Amankwah, a private nurse residing in Brofoyedu, and 25-year-old Collins Agyemang Badu, a student nurse living in Ampabame, were arrested for rendering unauthorised medical services to unsuspecting traders in Kumasi.

The Asokwa Circuit Court Two, presided over by Her Honour Vida Achiaa Yeboah, convicted the two on Monday, July 27, 2026.

The Scheme and Arrest

Prosecutor, ASP Stephen, who briefed the court, said the illegal operations of the convicts began in June 2026 when Evelyn Ataa Amankwah approached an operator of a printing press in Adum, Kumasi.

She then paid GH₵ 200 to the operator to produce fraudulent Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital identity cards for both herself and her accomplice, Collins Agyemang Badu.

While Evelyn Ataa Amankwah was issued a fake ID card identifying her as a Disease Control Officer, Collins Agyemang Badu, on the other hand, was issued a fake ID card identifying him as an Enrolled Nurse.

According to ASP Ofori, equipped with the forged identification, the duo targeted business owners and traders at various shops in Asokwa, Kumasi, on June 23, 2026, where they presented themselves as public health officials from KATH.

The two then started offering health services and distributed suspected illicit drugs, vaccines, and medications to members of the unsuspecting public.

Their operation was, however, cut short when a public health officer at KATH alerted the hospital's security team.

The KATH security team intercepted and arrested both Amankwah and Badu at the scene in Asokwa and handed them over to the police.

Court Charges and Conviction

The fake ID cards the two procured

Upon their arrest, authorities seized fake KATH ID cards, vaccines, and various medicines.

The two, in their caution statements to the police, both accused the persons of committing the offences.

The two suspects were arraigned before Circuit Court Two on three counts of charges. They are conspiring to commit crimes: forgery of documents contrary to Sections 23(1) and 158 of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29); forgery of documents contrary to Section 158 of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29); as well as practising medicine without registration, contrary to Section 48(d)(ii) of the Health Professions Regulatory Bodies Act, 2013 (Act 857).

The two accused persons pleaded guilty with explanation and, consequently, were convicted on their plea.

They were each sentenced to a fine of 1000 penalty units. But Evelyn Ataa Amankwah, sentenced to a day in jail, will have a suspended sentence after the court took notice of her pregnancy.

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