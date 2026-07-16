FDA shuts down popular food establishments along Osu Oxford Street over hygiene violations

Audio By Carbonatix
The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has closed several food service establishments along Oxford Street in Osu after they were found operating without the mandatory food hygiene permit.
The enforcement exercise, carried out on Thursday, July 16, formed part of the FDA's ongoing efforts to ensure compliance with food safety regulations and protect public health.
According to the FDA, the affected businesses were operating without the required Food Hygiene Permit Certificate, a legal requirement for all food establishments in the country.
The FDA said the facilities would remain closed until they met the regulatory requirements.
"The affected establishments will remain closed until they obtain the required Food Hygiene Permit Certificate," the FDA said in a statement.
It urged all food business operators to regularise their operations by securing the necessary permits before serving the public.
"The FDA once again reminds all food businesses to regularise their operations by obtaining the mandatory Food Hygiene Permit to avoid closure and fines," the FDA stated.
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