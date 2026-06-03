‘Feed the Industry’ programme targets chronic raw material shortages in agro-processing sector

The Ministry of Trade, Agribusiness and Industry is rolling out a “Feed the Industry” programme to address persistent raw material shortages in Ghana’s agro-processing sector.

The initiative is designed to ensure a consistent supply of agricultural produce to local factories, many of which currently operate below capacity due to seasonal fluctuations.

Director for Agribusiness, Kwame Oppong-Ntim, on the JOY Super Morning Show, says the challenge of inconsistent raw material supply was strongly highlighted during national stakeholder consultations on agribusiness reform.

He explained that many agro-processing firms are forced to shut down temporarily during off-peak periods, increasing production costs and reducing efficiency.

“We are looking at contract commercial farming to ensure a consistent supply of raw material for the optimal utilisation of agro-processing industries,” he said.

The programme forms part of the government’s broader industrialisation and 24-hour economy agenda, which seeks to improve productivity through continuous production cycles.

The ministry believes that stabilising raw material supply will strengthen the link between farmers and processors, improve job creation, and reduce reliance on imports in some value chains.

Officials say the programme will also support long-term planning in the sector by improving predictability in supply and demand for agricultural inputs.

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