Final decision in marriage must rest with couple, not family – Kweku Frimpong

Audio By Carbonatix
Entrepreneur Kweku Frimpong says while African culture emphasises family support in marriage, the final decision must rest with the couple.
Speaking on The Brotherhood Show on Joy Prime, he explained, “In African culture, marriage is about family—you need family support in marriage. So if they are backing off, who are you taking there to support you? First of all, it means you are nullified.”
He said losing that support should make any man “think twice,” but stressed that opposition must be based on valid reasons.
“If you are my family, your reason should be tangible enough for me to stand on,” he said, noting that only “health grounds” would be an automatic deal breaker. Otherwise, “even though I would be cautious, I will do my best even if you still disagree.”
Mr Frimpong argued that marriage has evolved from a family contract to a personal decision.
“Everything is evolving. I believe marriage is between two people, irrespective of what family members say,” he stated, citing failed arranged marriages as proof that parental choice does not guarantee success.
“They may have a point, but the understanding is between the two of you. The bond exists between you two—it is you who is going to stay with that person,” he added.
He urged parents to advise rather than condemn, especially over appearance.
“If you feel there’s something about the lady, just call her and advise her,” he said. “You can’t just kill something like that.”
He referenced a case where “a mother disagreed with a relationship because the lady had an anklet on,” and appealed.
“The world is evolving. We beg parents not to judge people based on their dressing, choice of hair, or behaviour.”
He concluded with his personal stance: “I have found my love. They wouldn’t know her better than me. I have studied her. I’m mature enough to know what I want. I would go with my girl with my conscience.”
Overall, Frimpong maintains that while family support remains important, superficial judgments should be rejected, and the final decision must lie with those directly involved.
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