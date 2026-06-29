Finance Ministry cites ¢10.7bn 2025 NHIS funding as health financing reforms deepen

Audio By Carbonatix
The Ministry of Finance says the government's GH¢10.7 billion allocation to the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) in 2025, including GH¢6.5 billion for provider claims, formed part of a broader package of reforms to strengthen the scheme's financial sustainability and support the rollout of the Free Primary Healthcare programme.
Technical Advisor at the Ministry of Finance, Dr. Theo Acheampong, disclosed this while delivering remarks on behalf of Finance Minister Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson at the 2026 Annual Conference of the Christian Health Association of Ghana (CHAG) in Koforidua.
According to him, government has already implemented a number of reforms to strengthen the financial sustainability of the NHIS, with the uncapping of the National Health Insurance Fund providing additional fiscal space to support healthcare financing.
"Government has already implemented several reforms to strengthen the financial sustainability of the National Health Insurance Scheme. As a result of uncapping the NHIS, for example, Parliament approved GH¢10.7 billion for the NHIS in 2025, of which GH¢6.5 billion was allocated for claims payments," he said.
Dr. Acheampong described the allocation as one of government's strongest commitments to supporting healthcare providers through timely reimbursement of claims.
"This represents one of the strongest commitments to provider payments in recent years," he noted.
He said improving the financial stability of health facilities remains central to government's healthcare reforms.
"Our objective is simple. Health facilities should spend more time caring for patients and less time pursuing outstanding claims," he said.
Beyond claims payments, Dr. Acheampong said government will continue supporting the recruitment, deployment and remuneration of healthcare professionals while investing in primary healthcare infrastructure across the country.
He noted that these investments are expected to strengthen the implementation of the Free Primary Healthcare programme, government's flagship initiative aimed at expanding access to quality healthcare and accelerating progress towards Universal Health Coverage.
The Finance Ministry also assured the Christian Health Association of Ghana that its facilities would receive their fair share of equipment and infrastructure investments under the Free Primary Healthcare programme, describing CHAG as a strategic partner in improving healthcare delivery, particularly in rural and underserved communities.
Dr. Acheampong said sustaining the country's health reforms would require a financially resilient NHIS capable of reimbursing providers promptly while supporting expanded access to healthcare services.
He acknowledged that Ghana's health sector is operating in a changing global financing environment, with declining development assistance placing greater responsibility on domestic resources.
According to him, government will therefore continue strengthening domestic health financing, improving efficiency and accountability, and promoting innovative financing mechanisms to ensure the long-term sustainability of healthcare delivery.
He stressed that stronger collaboration between government and institutions such as CHAG will remain critical to achieving Universal Health Coverage and delivering quality healthcare to all Ghanaians.
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