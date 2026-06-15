Fire destroys GH¢80,000 worth of goods at Amenam in Eastern Region

Goods worth an estimated GH¢80,000 have been destroyed in a fire that gutted a mini supermarket near the clinic at Amenam in the Birim North Municipality in the Eastern Region.

In a post shared on Facebook by the Ghana National Fire Service on Monday, June 15, the incident occurred in the early hours of Friday, June 13, when a five-member crew from the New Abirem Municipal Fire Station, led by ADO II Annor Fobih Romeo, responded to a distress call reporting a rapidly escalating fire at the commercial facility.

Upon arrival at the scene, the fire crew encountered the mini supermarket already engulfed in flames. The intensity of the blaze meant that large portions of the building and its contents were already being consumed by fire.

Firefighters immediately mounted a coordinated and aggressive firefighting operation, working under urgent conditions to bring the situation under control.

Their swift response successfully prevented the fire from spreading to adjoining properties, averting what authorities say could have been a far more extensive disaster in the densely built-up area near the clinic.

Although no injuries or fatalities were recorded, the supermarket was completely destroyed in the incident.

However, the most significant impact of the fire was the loss of goods and equipment valued at approximately GH¢80,000.

Items destroyed included deep freezers, gas cylinders, food provisions, fresh vegetables, cooking utensils, and about 75 tubers of yam, all consumed in the blaze.

The scale of the losses has left the business owner facing substantial financial setback, as the entire stock within the shop was reduced to ashes within minutes.

The Ghana National Fire Service has confirmed that investigations are underway to determine the cause of the fire.

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