First Atlantic Bank posts strong 2025 results as profit surges 30.5%

Mr Amarquaye Armar, Board Chair of First Atlantic Bank PLC

First Atlantic Bank PLC has reported a robust financial performance for the 2025 financial year, underpinned by prudent risk management, strategic technological investments and a steady expansion of its customer base.

Addressing shareholders at the bank’s Annual General Meeting held in Accra on Tuesday, April 7, Board Chairman Amanquaye Armar said the institution had maintained a strong growth trajectory despite prevailing economic headwinds.

“First Atlantic Bank PLC once again delivered a solid financial performance in 2025. The Bank’s growth trajectory was supported by disciplined risk management, strategic investments in technology and the continued expansion of our customer base across key segments,” he stated.

The bank recorded a 30.5 per cent increase in profit before tax, rising to GHS 703 million in 2025 from GHS 539 million in 2024, reflecting improved operational efficiency and revenue growth.

Mr Armar further disclosed that the bank’s balance sheet expanded significantly within the period, with total assets and customer deposits increasing by 44.0 per cent and 43.6 per cent respectively.

“Over the same period, the Bank’s Total Assets and Deposits expanded by 44.0 per cent and 43.6 per cent, to GHS 19.2 billion and GHS 16.6 billion respectively. This demonstrates sustained customer confidence and growth in our business,” he added.

In a move to bolster its capital base and enhance market visibility, the bank also successfully listed on the Ghana Stock Exchange during the year.

“The successful listing of the Bank on the Ghana Stock Exchange during the year strengthened our capital,” Mr Armar noted.

The performance, he emphasised, positions the bank for continued growth as it deepens its digital transformation agenda and strengthens its foothold across key market segments.

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