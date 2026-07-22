Fondation Ahobah feeds more than 200 children, donates supplies to Kasoa orphanage

The founder of Fondation Ahobah, Frank Ahobah, has donated assorted relief items and provided meals for more than 200 children and staff at the Royal Seed Orphanage Home in Kasoa as part of the foundation's ongoing support for vulnerable children.

The outreach programme, held on Saturday, went beyond the presentation of relief items, offering the children an afternoon of fellowship, mentorship and inspiration.

Unlike many charitable visits, Mr Ahobah began by meeting with the management of the orphanage to better understand its most pressing needs. During the engagement, management identified the lack of a printer as a major challenge affecting the home's administrative and educational activities.

In response, Fondation Ahobah donated a brand-new printer, alongside a large consignment of essential supplies, including bags of rice, cooking oil, tomato paste, crates of eggs, toiletries, mosquito nets and other food items expected to support the home for several months.

The event began with a worship session during which the children sang and danced before sharing a communal meal with members of the foundation.

The most emotional moment of the day came when Mr Ahobah shared his personal life story with the children.

Recalling his own difficult childhood, he revealed that he had once lived on the streets before turning his life around.

"I was once like you," he told the children. "God has blessed me today. My prayer is that you will grow up to be far greater than I am. Keep praying, stay disciplined and never lose hope. Your present situation does not define your future."

His testimony drew prolonged applause and left many children and caregivers visibly emotional.

Mr Ahobah was joined by members of his family, renowned Prophet El-Divine, and volunteers from Fondation Ahobah, who spent time interacting with the children through games, mentorship sessions and shared meals.

Officials of the Royal Seed Orphanage Home expressed gratitude to the foundation, describing the support and encouragement as timely and deeply appreciated.

According to Fondation Ahobah, the Kasoa outreach forms part of its broader mission to restore hope and dignity to vulnerable children across the country.

"Every child deserves love, hope and a reason to smile. This is just one of many projects we have planned to support orphanages and underprivileged communities," Mr Ahobah said.

The foundation says it intends to extend similar interventions to orphanages and disadvantaged communities in other parts of Ghana in the coming months.

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