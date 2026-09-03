Foreign Affairs Ministry responds to Fourth Estate attestation investigation, bars middleman from premises

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has responded to an undercover investigation by The Fourth Estate into alleged irregularities in the provision of attestation services at state institutions.

In a statement issued on Thursday, September 3, 2026, the Ministry commended The Fourth Estate for its investigative work, noting that such efforts play an important role in promoting good governance, public accountability and operational efficiency.

The Ministry, however, reiterated its zero-tolerance policy on middlemen and third-party facilitators involved in the acquisition of attestation documents.

It said it remains committed to maintaining the highest standards of integrity, transparency and ethical service delivery.

Management of the Ministry also condemned the activities of what it described as unscrupulous middlemen who have no official links to the Ministry but allegedly exploit vulnerable citizens seeking attestation services.

According to the Ministry, the individual implicated in the investigation is not a staff member of the Foreign Affairs Ministry.

It said after the investigation was brought to its attention, the individual was sanctioned by his respective institution and reported to law enforcement authorities for further investigation and possible prosecution.

The Ministry added that the individual has also been barred from entering its premises.

The statement explained that the attestation process involves multiple institutions across different arms of government, adding that efforts to strengthen coordination and improve integrity and credibility across the process have been ongoing for several months.

The Ministry further disclosed that it had already begun comprehensive reforms of its consular and attestation services before The Fourth Estate’s investigation.

Among the measures being pursued are the introduction of cashless and digital payment systems, as well as the development of digital platforms to anchor the entire attestation process.

The reforms, the Ministry said, are intended to significantly reduce human interaction and opportunities for intermediaries to interfere in the process.

“We are confident that these reforms will produce desirable outcomes similar to what we have achieved with Passport Administration in Ghana,” the Ministry stated.

The Ministry also reminded the public that the Parliament-approved fee for attestation is GH¢200, which is collected by officials of the Controller and Accountant-General’s Department, who issue official receipts.

It warned the public against engaging middlemen, describing the practice as strictly illegal.

Citizens with information, enquiries or complaints concerning attestation services have been urged to contact the Ministry on 0240913284 or 0240793072, or email info@mfa.gov.gh.

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