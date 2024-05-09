Forestry Commission taskforce allegedly destroys Gyasehene’s farm, assaults workers at Asante Akyem North

Gyasehene for Asante Akyem Agogo, Nana Agyei Frimpong has alleged that a Forestry Commission task force has destroyed his crop farm and assaulted his workers.

According to him, the task force also seized and impounded the motorbikes of his workers at their office.

Speaking to Adom News, he explained that the task force invaded the farm at Bebuso, claiming it was their land.

However, according to him, this was land he inherited from his forefathers and has been farming on it for many years.

Nana Frimpong mentioned that the incident occurred in his absence and as a sub-chief, he should have been engaged before any action was taken.

Kwame Akomelan, one of the workers who was beaten also spoke to Adom News.

The Asante Akyem Forestry Commission Assistant Manager, Charles Ackom who spoke to Adom News correspondent Isaac Amoako of record has denied the allegations.

