Former CID boss sues National Security operative and media houses in GH¢10m defamation case

COP Faustina Agyeiwaa Kodua Andoh-Kwofie

Commissioner of Police (COP) Faustina Agyeiwaa Kodua Andoh-Kwofie, a former Director-General of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID), has launched a legal offensive against a National Security operative and several media organisations over alleged defamatory publications.

In a writ filed at the High Court on March 30, the high-ranking officer is seeking GH¢10,000,000 in general damages, as well as aggravated and exemplary damages, following a series of reports she claims were designed to ruin her professional reputation.

The suit names Mr Charles Amegadzie, a National Security operative, as the primary source of the story.

Other defendants include Mr Prosper Kay, Roger A. Agana, NewsGhana.com.gh, The Supreme Newspaper, Cloudview Technology Limited, and Opera Norway AS (Opera News).

According to the former CID boss, Mr Amegadzie orchestrated a media campaign regarding a disputed parcel of land, framing the narrative to suggest that she had abused her high office within the Ghana Police Service to engage in illegal "land-grabbing."

COP Andoh-Kwofie has categorically dismissed these claims as "completely false," asserting that the reports were a deliberate attempt to paint her as a corrupt official who used her position to deprive a citizen of their property.

The COP further clarified that the specific land in question is already the subject of an ongoing legal battle in a court of competent jurisdiction.

She argues that by bypassing the judicial process to publish "malicious" and "reckless" allegations, the defendants acted with clear intent to cause her professional and personal harm.

Legal Remedies and Injunctions

In addition to the GH¢10 million in damages, COP Andoh-Kwofie is asking the High Court for:

A Declaration of Defamation: To formally clear her name and establish the falsity of the publications.

To formally clear her name and establish the falsity of the publications. A Total Retraction: A directive for all defendants to delete the story in its entirety from their platforms.

A directive for all defendants to delete the story in its entirety from their platforms. An Unreserved Apology: A formal, public admission of wrongdoing by the editors and media houses involved.

A formal, public admission of wrongdoing by the editors and media houses involved. Perpetual Injunction: A court order permanently restraining the defendants, their agents, or their assigns from further publishing any defamatory material against her.

Below are the court documents:

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